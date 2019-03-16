Listen Live

Free Family Skate Day

Have fun this winter! Enjoy a day of fun on the ice!

  • March 16, 2019
  • Simcoe County

Kool FM and local Subway restaurant owners are teaming up to bring you Free Family Skate Day happening at arenas throughout Barrie and surrounding areas on Saturday, March 16th! It’s absolutely free!

TOWN ARENA

TIMES
Orillia Rotary 11:45am – 1:15pm
Barrie E.B.C.C. 7:00pm – 8:50pm
Barrie Allandale  5:00pm – 6:50pm
Collingwood Central Park Arena 7:00pm – 8:30pm
New Tecumseth Beeton Memorial Arena  3:30pm – 5:30pm

 

