Free Family Skate Day
Have fun this winter! Enjoy a day of fun on the ice!
Brought to you by:
Kool FM and local Subway restaurant owners are teaming up to bring you Free Family Skate Day happening at arenas throughout Barrie and surrounding areas on Saturday, March 16th! It’s absolutely free!
Free Family Skate Day – brought to you by Subway Restaurants and Barrie’s Best Mix – 107 5 Kool FM.
|TOWN
|ARENA
|
TIMES
|Orillia
|Rotary
|11:45am – 1:15pm
|Barrie
|E.B.C.C.
|7:00pm – 8:50pm
|Barrie
|Allandale
|5:00pm – 6:50pm
|Collingwood
|Central Park Arena
|7:00pm – 8:30pm
|New Tecumseth
|Beeton Memorial Arena
|3:30pm – 5:30pm