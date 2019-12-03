The Dentists and staff at the Solly Family Dentistry Centre in Elmvale are offering up a remarkable day for people who might not ordinarily be able to get much needed dental care. It’s their 6th annual Free Dental Work Day for adults only.

This Friday, December 6th on a first-come, first served basis, the staff will be offering one free service of either a cleaning, extraction, or filling. Registration begins at 7am. This free service is meant to help people of limited financial means, with no access to dental benefits. If you know someone who could benefit from this amazing service to the community, contact the Solly Dentistry office at 705-322-0155. Or, visit them Friday morning at 58 Yonge St. South in Elmvale.