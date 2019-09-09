Frances Bean Cobain has launched a ‘Kurt Was Here’ clothing line full of Kurt Cobain’s art work

Late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain is being commemorated once again with a new official clothing collection curated by his daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, which was inspired by the legendary singer’s artwork and personal journal entries.

Kurt Cobain’s estate launches “Kurt Was Here” apparel collection, featuring $113 t-shirts https://t.co/bimLOD4u8r via @alexyoung — Raylene =) – Undercover Indie ® (@UndercoverIndi) September 9, 2019

The collection, which is a partnership between The End of Music, LLC, and Live Nation Merchandise, is set to include t-shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies covered in Cobain’s sketches, paintings, and hand-written notes. There are over 50 pieces available in unisex sizing and styling, and according to Live Nation, all of the designs were taken directly from Cobain’s original artwork and have not been edited or re-sized.

The clothing line launches today at Barneys, Selfridges, and online at KurtCobainShop.com.