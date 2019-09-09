Listen Live

Frances Bean Cobain has launched a ‘Kurt Was Here’ clothing line full of Kurt Cobain’s art work

The full collection launches today

By Entertainment

Late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain is being commemorated once again with a new official clothing collection curated by his daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, which was inspired by the legendary singer’s artwork and personal journal entries.

The collection, which is a partnership between The End of Music, LLC, and Live Nation Merchandise, is set to include t-shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies covered in Cobain’s sketches, paintings, and hand-written notes. There are over 50 pieces available in unisex sizing and styling, and according to Live Nation, all of the designs were taken directly from Cobain’s original artwork and have not been edited or re-sized.

The clothing line launches today at Barneys, Selfridges, and online at KurtCobainShop.com.

Related posts

The first photo of William Sadler as The Reaper in ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ has been released

Football commercial season is here and KFC kicked it off with a bang

R.E.M. announces 25th anniversary reissue of ‘Monster’

Troubadour Festival

There’s a ‘Between Two Ferns’ Movie Coming to Netflix

Watch: The first trailer for Liam Gallagher documentary ‘As It Was’

Watch: An interview with Matthew McConaughey goes off the rails in ‘Between Two Ferns’ move trailer

Sam Roberts and members of Sloan, Hollerado and Tokyo Police Club form new supergroup ‘Anyway Gang’

A new Oasis podcast has been launched in celebration of the 25th anniversary of ‘Definitely Maybe’