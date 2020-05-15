FOX to Insert Virtual Fans and Fake Crowd Noise Into NFL Games if Fans Cannot Attend
I hope they insert some fun characters in the stands like Waldo or Scooby Doo.
There is a very real chance that if sports are going to resume this fall, there will probably not be any fans in the stands. According to football announcer Joe Buck, FOX is planning on making it less awkward for those of us watching from home by putting in virtual fans and crowd noise.
The internet is pretty torn about it:
Have zero problem with fake crowd noise being pumped in for #NFL games this fall if no fans allowed. If you have a problem with it, you prob think many of those canned laughs for sitcoms were the real thing . #notabigdeal
— .@JohnTelich8 (@JohnTelich8) May 14, 2020
I don’t mind the crowd noise, I think we will miss that. But fake crowds, feels like a step too far. I will be watching the fake crowd more than the game. #donttry https://t.co/LHzBK7KqCX
— Sean (@sjusean) May 14, 2020
Fake crowd noise on @NFLonFOX for @nfl??? Why not have option with an audio team strictly doing live play by play and analysis for gambling focus? @MitchMossRadio @paulyhoward and many others would be 🧨
— Josh Brady (@JEBtweettime) May 14, 2020