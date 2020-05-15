Listen Live

FOX to Insert Virtual Fans and Fake Crowd Noise Into NFL Games if Fans Cannot Attend

I hope they insert some fun characters in the stands like Waldo or Scooby Doo.

There is a very real chance that if sports are going to resume this fall, there will probably not be any fans in the stands. According to football announcer Joe Buck, FOX is planning on making it less awkward for those of us watching from home by putting in virtual fans and crowd noise.

The internet is pretty torn about it:

