Foo Fighter’s Tease New Movie “Studio 666”

Coming to theaters in February of 2022, an absolute ham-fest from the Foo Fighters. Oh, and an album. If you remember the HBO series Sonic Highways, you know this isn’t the first time that band has lined up an album release with a project like this one. From this trailer you get some Haunted Mansion feels, with the band entering this foreboding house to record their new album, but with thick layer of Foo Fighter’s cheesy-ness.

Coming to theaters February 25th, check out the trailer for Studio 666



