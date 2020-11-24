Foo Fighters Release ‘Times Like Those’ 25th Anniversary Special

Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters have stayed in the news this entire pandemic, with Grohl’s epic drum battle against a ten year old, and new music that came out earlier this month, Foo Fighters have now put together a 26 minute Youtube special. The band has a look back at the past 25 years including ‘the fashion and questionable facial hair’ according to their twitter.

Maybe the 25th anniversary year didn’t go *quite* as planned but we were still able to come together for a look back at the last 25 years.