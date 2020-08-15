Listen Live

Foo Fighters Release T-Shirt From A Tour 25 Years Ago

Are you someone that holds on to tour merchandise?

By Uncategorized

Any story that has Dave Grohl’s name attached to it is always a hit. He suffers from chronic good guy syndrome, something I know a lot about. Foo Fighters took to twitter to re release a t shirt with an image from a tour they went on 25 years ago. This year Foo Fighters were slated to go on tour and hit lots of small towns that they played at when they first started. With many venues closed for the time being, the t shirt sales are going to help venue and event workers.

Related posts

No related posts.