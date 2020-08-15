Foo Fighters Release T-Shirt From A Tour 25 Years Ago

Any story that has Dave Grohl’s name attached to it is always a hit. He suffers from chronic good guy syndrome, something I know a lot about. Foo Fighters took to twitter to re release a t shirt with an image from a tour they went on 25 years ago. This year Foo Fighters were slated to go on tour and hit lots of small towns that they played at when they first started. With many venues closed for the time being, the t shirt sales are going to help venue and event workers.

Released today >> Limited Edition Original Roswell Alien Design tee commemorating Foo Fighters' February 23, 1995 show @ Jambalaya Club in Arcata, California 👽Shop: https://t.co/sFGVx9fBoL All of Foo Fighters' proceeds from this shirt will go towards @nivassoc. #SaveOurStages pic.twitter.com/Ss0gUfBq3T — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 12, 2020