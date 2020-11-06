Listen Live

Foo Fighters Live At The Troubadour

A few mysterious clips have appeared on their Twitter page as well

By Uncategorized

As we prepare for Saturday Night Live tomorrow night and the fact that Foo Fighters will be the musical guest — you can find a performance from a few weeks ago at the Troubadour in Los Angeles where Dave Grohl does a raw version of ‘Times Like These.’

Foo Fighters have been teasing their tenth studio album for a week or so and their twitter has been active as well dropping little bits of tunes — always unfinished. Sometimes just 30 seconds of the drums. Here’s what I only expect to be a sample of the new album.

 

