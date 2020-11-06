Foo Fighters Live At The Troubadour

As we prepare for Saturday Night Live tomorrow night and the fact that Foo Fighters will be the musical guest — you can find a performance from a few weeks ago at the Troubadour in Los Angeles where Dave Grohl does a raw version of ‘Times Like These.’

Foo Fighters have been teasing their tenth studio album for a week or so and their twitter has been active as well dropping little bits of tunes — always unfinished. Sometimes just 30 seconds of the drums. Here’s what I only expect to be a sample of the new album.