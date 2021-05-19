Foo Fighters Headline Lollapalooza 2021

It’s going to be a tough summer for us in Canada, the rest of the world (but most notably the states) will all be enjoying a ‘normal’ summer. Individual states are lifting mask mandates and indoor dining restrictions, concerts and events are moving forward and a festival as large as Lollapalooza will happen in Chicago. Foo Fighters headline a stacked line up and there are plenty of other acts that would keep you busy for 4 days. However maybe you were never going to go, well in that case keep in mind you can always stream the entire festival on YOUTUBE for free. I’ll put the link up for that closer to the date. That way when we are super jealous on the August long weekend, knowing that we can enjoy the streams without dropping some serious coin will be a thought we can attempt to enjoy.