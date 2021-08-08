Listen Live

Foo Fighters Drown Out Westboro Baptist Church Protestors In Kansas

Kill 'em with kindness

Dave Grohl, the nicest man in rock n’ roll, what do you have to do to get on his bad side?

Well the Westboro Baptist Church found out, when they were picketing the Foo Fighters’ concert in Kansas over the weekend. The Church is known for picketing at major events, often controversial one’s including soldiers funerals. Westboro is universally disliked so nice guy Dave was safe to troll them a bit. He and his bandmates loaded up a truck, drove to the picketers, made a speech and played a Bee Gees cover.

How does Dave Grohl continue to make you like him more? Doing things like this.

