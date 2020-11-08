Foo Fighters Debut New Song ‘Shame, Shame’ On SNL

We knew Foo Fighters were hinting at their tenth album all last week and what better place to play the first single than live on SNL, maybe the biggest show of the year as Dave Chappelle hosted on the same day we found out Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States. The new album, Medicine at Midnight, is due out early 2021 in February. Enjoy ‘Shame, Shame’ below.

Earlier in the day the band did drop a video with the song on Youtube, but the whole world was still in awe over the election results so it really felt like the true premiere was on SNL.

Is this the last we will see of Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump? If so, we went out with a beautiful rendition of ‘Macho Man’ on the piano..

Let’s check in on the president’s concession speech. pic.twitter.com/3If4UzQeXw — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 8, 2020 And great to see Jim Carrey use one of his famous lines..

Joe and Kamala have a message for Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/ybrPtFAyQM — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 8, 2020

and if you missed Dave Chappelle’s powerful monologue, this is a solid 16 minutes.