Listen Live

Foo Fighters Debut New Song ‘Shame, Shame’ On SNL

Plus everything else from SNL

By Uncategorized

We knew Foo Fighters were hinting at their tenth album all last week and what better place to play the first single than live on SNL, maybe the biggest show of the year as Dave Chappelle hosted on the same day we found out Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States. The new album, Medicine at Midnight, is due out early 2021 in February. Enjoy ‘Shame, Shame’ below.

Earlier in the day the band did drop a video with the song on Youtube, but the whole world was still in awe over the election results so it really felt like the true premiere was on SNL.

Is this the last we will see of Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump? If so, we went out with a beautiful rendition of ‘Macho Man’ on the piano..

and if you missed Dave Chappelle’s powerful monologue, this is a solid 16 minutes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) on

Related posts

The Trews Live From Inside

WATCH: The Lego ‘Star Wars’ Holiday Special Trailer is Here

David Lee Roth Dedicates New Song To Eddie Van Halen

Kid steals the show!

Trailer Arrives for Frank Zappa Doc

Led Zeppelin Live

‘Baby Shark’ is now the Most-Viewed YouTube Video Ever

WATCH: Schitt’s Creek Actresses Shine Bright In New Hudson’s Bay Holiday Campaign

Dave Chappelle to host Post-Election Saturday Night Live this Weekend