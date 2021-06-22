Foo Fighters Bring Dave Chappelle On Stage For ‘Creep’

Foo Fighters made waves on the weekend once again as they performed at Madison Square Garden in NYC, their first major show, and the state’s first in person concert since the pandemic. Everyone in attendance had to have proof they were fully vaccinated to attend, which included famous comedian Dave Chappelle. Although Dave is very used to having a microphone in his hand, he isn’t used to singing with it…so it seemed weird when he was on the stage with Foo Fighters leading them in song. It’s cool that it happened, and if you were in attendance you may have loved it, but from the video it just didn’t translate the same.