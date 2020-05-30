Listen Live

Follow Along With The NASA + SpaceX Launch Today

Scene is Set for a historic day

Wednesday’s launch was scrapped due to poor weather conditions, and we are hoping today at 3:22 pm EST we will have the first time a private company, SPACE X, transports astronauts to the ISS. As of 12:45pm this morning, they are saying it’s about a 50/50 chance they will launch today. If the launch goes ahead, this will mark the first time in nine years a manned spacecraft will depart from American soil.

