Flat Earthers End Up in Forced Quarantine After Leaving Italy to Find End of the Earth

A couple in Italy decided the pandemic was a good time to finally explore the flat earth theory. So they sold their car, bought a boat, and headed off into the great unknown to find the ends of the earth.

Before they could get there though, they were taken into quarantine. They then tried to ESCAPE quarantine…but were thwarted by authorities. The couple then decided to just suck it up and stick out their mandatory two week sentence and abandoned their boat for a ferry back to mainland Italy.

Via VICE: