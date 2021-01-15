FISHIN’ BREWS OUTDOORS PRESENTS SLOB SLAM!

100% of every dollar collected goes to the Barrie Food Bank. We opened registration Dec 1st and will be making our donation to the food bank Dec 21st. So we are asking everyone to get registered by then. You can find our registration form on Fishin Brews Outdoors FaceBook Page. This is not a “Meet up” derby so whoever enters can fish at their own leisure. This is a fish any lake derby that starts Jan 15th and ends Feb 15th, The Derby prizes are all done by draw so the way it works is after you register if you catch a pike walleye or perch and post it up to our FaceBook page you will receive a ballot for that fish species grand prize pack! We have 3 Adult prize packs and 5 Kids prize packs to be won.

We have six amazing sponsors supporting us this year Meegs Lures, Magz MFG, Bear Point Fish Hut Rentals, Grumpy bait Co, Rippin Lips ice hut rentals and Hoos jiggin them soft baits. they have all donated a bunch of fantastic prizes that can be won!!

It is a minimum $10 entry to join our derby this year and the first 100 people to enter get a Fishin Brews Outdoors Toque and a Magz Badd Boyzz lure!

Link to our facebook Page:

https://fb.watch/2a8BwZWmXH/

Link to youtube video:

https://youtu.be/zNYb6pahmzg