First Full Trailer For Coming 2 America

The movie has a PG-13 rating

Sequels coming out decades after the original have really become the norm in Hollywood. Coming 2 America will arrive on March 5th of 2021, and be available to stream on Amazon Prime. Something that seems to be concerning fans is that rating the movie received which is PG-13. I realize you have to hype the movie up, but it’s been decades since the original, I believe the hype is there, and who knows what March of next year will look like? Release the movie while you know everyone is at home craving something to watch.

