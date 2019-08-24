Fionn MacCool’s Charity Golf Tournament

Fionn MacCool’s is hosting it’s first annual charity golf tournament on August 24th, with all the proceeds going towards the Epilepsy Simcoe County organization. The tournament came about due to the cause affecting a staff member’s personal and professional life, and touching the hearts of the remaining staff. We hope to raise upwards of $5000 for the Epilepsy Simcoe County organization.

The tournament is taking place at Innisbrook Golf Course, and shotgun starts at 2pm. After the tournament, everyone will be going back to Fionn MacCool’s (547 Cundles Rd E, Barrie, ON L4M 0G9) for a steak dinner and raffle.

The cost per player is $100 and includes transportation to and from Innisbrook, the steak dinner, and prizes. Players can sign up at Fionn MacCool’s and pay in store.