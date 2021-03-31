FINDING THEM HOMES & THEE PLACE FOR PAWS HELPING NORTHERN ONTARIO DOGS – 50/50 RAFFLE DRAW!
BIG PRIZE ALERT! What will you spend your winnings on?
Finding Them Homes – Barrie and Area helping Northern Ontario Dogs together with Thee Place For Paws are giving you a chance to win our 50-50 Raffle Draw! The jackpot is currently at $2470 and growing!!
Our goal is to raise $5000 in total – that’s $2500 donated to the rescue AND $2500 to the winner!
Ticket Prices
$10 for 15 tickets
$20 for 40 tickets
$40 for 100 tickets
Draw will be held on Wednesday, March 31 at 8pm (subject to earlier draw date if $5000 goal is raised before March 31).
How To Enter
Send an e-transfer to info@theeplaceforpaws.com and use the password TICKETS
Please include in your e-transfer message:
Your name
Email address
Telephone Number
We will email a list of your ticket draw numbers (randomly chosen). Please keep this email as a reference of the tickets specifically assigned to you. If you have any questions please message/email us! 🙂
Thank you so much for your support we appreciate it! Good luck to everyone!
Lottery Licence M789527