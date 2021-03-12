FINDING THEM HOMES – BINGO NIGHT ON ZOOM!

March 12th at 7pm

Who enjoys a fun night with friends and maybe a drink or two??

Join us on zoom for a night of laughs and a fun game of bingo!

All proceeds of this event are donated to the rescue!

Cost to register is $10 per screen/household

Chances to win awesome draw prizes during the game!

How to Join

We are taking payments by e-transfer only. Please ensure you can use the Zoom app before registering.

Where to send your e-transfer:

Please email to FTHfundraising@outlook.com and use the password BINGO

Please include these details in the notes of the e-transfer:

Your email address and contact telephone number

Please note your donation is for the Bingo night fundraiser

Once your e-transfer is processed you will receive an email confirming your registration. Zoom sign in codes will be sent to you closer to the event date.

Have questions? Please comment on this post or email to FTHfundraising@outlook.com!

Thank you so much for your support! Game On!