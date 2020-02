Calling all women who love to sing…

Find your voice with Sugartones!Have fun learning to sing a cappella in 4 part harmony with our accomplished Music Director.Join us for our Guest Night

Monday, March 2 from 7 to 9 pm The Clubhouse at Kingsmere Retirement Suites, Alliston All are welcome, no experience necessary Contact Tracie at 705-796-3043

Or email sugartones2012@gmail.com Visit www.sugartones.ca to see what we are all about. 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM