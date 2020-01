FEBRUARY BLUES FESTIVAL XXIII

Kicking off Thursday, January 30th! Featuring GREAT LIVE ENTERTAINMENT from names like: HILARIO DURAN, JACK DE KEYZER, KOLETTE EASY, TONY SPRINGER, SEBASTIAN ELLIS, and THE RICHARD WHITEMAN TRIO! AT GREAT VENUES IN CENTRAL ONTARIO including: TARA INDIAN CUISINE, REDLINE BREWHOUSE, THE SPEAKCHEASY, LAKE SIMCOE ARMS IN JACKSON’S POINT, GRILLICIOUS GOURMET TAP AND GRILL, and many, many more! January 30th is OPENING NIGHT of THE FEBRUARY BLUES Twenty-Three! For more information on shows and times click here.