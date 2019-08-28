Listen Live

Farmers Almanac Predicting “Teeth-Chattering” Cold Winter

The 'Polar Coaster' is a ride we'd rather skip

By Morning Show

Winter is coming, and it’s going to be rough. That’s according to the Farmer’s Almanac winter forecast. The almanac predicts a ‘polar coaster’ winter with below-normal temperatures forecast for much of the country.

The coldest temperatures are expected during February where we could see -40°C or -45°C.

 

In terms of snow, the almanac is predicting above-normal amounts for areas around the Great Lakes with the rest of Canada seeing averages close to normal.

Apparently we can also expect a longer winter with cold weather sticking around through April or even May.

Hurray.

