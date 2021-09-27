Listen Live

Fall Corps Cruise

In honour of Gallant Knights Charity Sports Association

    Saturday October 16, join the Canadian Veterans Corps for their 2021 Annual Fall Corps Cruise, in honour of Gallant Knights Charity Sports Association. Their mission is to enhance the morale and wellbeing of injured and ill Veterans by providing financial assistance supporting their return to sporting or recreational activities.

    We are asking for a $25 donation per bike.

    The ride starts at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 499 in Angus.

    Sign in is 9am

    Kickstands up at 10am

    End is approximately 3:15pm at Barrie Harley Davidson

     

    Related posts

    Big Brothers Big Sisters of Barrie & District Showcase of Homes Tour

    Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia Thanksgiving To Go

    CFB Borden Spooky Sprint

    Innisfil Farmers Market Pumpkin Carving Contest

    BARRIE FAIR PRESENTS 3RD ANNUAL DEMOLITION DERBY

    HONEY BEE FESTIVAL IN HONEY HARBOUR & OUR LADY PEACE ACOUSTIC VIRTUAL CONCERT

    CANADA’S PREMIER BEATLES SHOW: THE CAVERNERS

    Xcelerate Summit

    Wishing Well Sanctuary Birthday Bash & Fall Festival