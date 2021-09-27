Saturday October 16, join the Canadian Veterans Corps for their 2021 Annual Fall Corps Cruise, in honour of Gallant Knights Charity Sports Association. Their mission is to enhance the morale and wellbeing of injured and ill Veterans by providing financial assistance supporting their return to sporting or recreational activities.

We are asking for a $25 donation per bike.

The ride starts at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 499 in Angus.

Sign in is 9am

Kickstands up at 10am

End is approximately 3:15pm at Barrie Harley Davidson