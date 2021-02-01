FABFEB – FIGHT 4 FREEDOM

February is known as Fab Feb. It is a month-long fundraiser to support the fight against human trafficking, and you can take part in every day in February to show your support!

Simply wear a bowtie, bright lipstick or a red ribbon to help us raise awareness for this extremely important cause.

The funds raised through this program help provide awareness, outreach, aftercare and more.

Get involved by creating a team with co-workers or friends, share on social media, donate to one of our teams, or join our virtual info night on February 5th and movie screening on February 22nd.

Stand up and make an impact.