Ex-Jail Employees Charged for Punishing Inmates with ‘Baby Shark’ on Repeat

By Morning Show

Two Oklahoma jail employees have been fired and are being charged with misdemeanor cruelty charges after investigators found they were forcing inmates to listen to ‘Baby Shark’ on repeat.

At least four inmates were handcuffed and forced to stand for hours while the song played loudly on loop.

The employees have since been fired.

[via abc News]

 

