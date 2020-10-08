Ex-Jail Employees Charged for Punishing Inmates with ‘Baby Shark’ on Repeat
doo doo doo doo doo doo
To truly understand the gravity of this story, press play on the YouTube video below…and keep restarting it as you read.
Two Oklahoma jail employees have been fired and are being charged with misdemeanor cruelty charges after investigators found they were forcing inmates to listen to ‘Baby Shark’ on repeat.
At least four inmates were handcuffed and forced to stand for hours while the song played loudly on loop.
The employees have since been fired.
