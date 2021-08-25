Everything You Need To Know About The Milk Crate Challenge

What exactly is ‘The Milk Crate Challenge?’ It’s a physical challenge where you attempt to walk up a staircase made of milk crates. It’s the the shape of a pyramid, you need to walk up one side, and down the other. That’s it. Explaining it is simple. Doing it seems nearly impossible. Once you get to the top of the stack you start to shake and the higher you are the less sturdy the crates are so what happens more than not — is a wipeout. And that’s what I believe the craze is all about — watching people wipe out — which isn’t new, we’ve always loved that.

I could watch milk crate challenge videos all day pic.twitter.com/anGwTMrIN8 — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) August 22, 2021

However, after searching around for a bit, I did find someone who didn’t take a gnarly fall.