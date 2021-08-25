Listen Live

Everything You Need To Know About The Milk Crate Challenge

it's about the wipeouts

By Audio, Funny, Host Blogs, Morning Show

What exactly is ‘The Milk Crate Challenge?’ It’s a physical challenge where you attempt to walk up a staircase made of milk crates. It’s the the shape of a pyramid, you need to walk up one side, and down the other. That’s it. Explaining it is simple. Doing it seems nearly impossible. Once you get to the top of the stack you start to shake and the higher you are the less sturdy the crates are so what happens more than not — is a wipeout. And that’s what I believe the craze is all about — watching people wipe out — which isn’t new, we’ve always loved that.

However, after searching around for a bit, I did find someone who didn’t take a gnarly fall.

Related posts

A Sit Down With The Trews + Overrated/Underrated

Nickelback Copyright Infringement: Did They Steal Rockstar?

This Looks Like A Ride: Oasis Knebworth 1996 Trailer Arrives

Poutine In The Cup?

Biker In Edmonton Bumps Into Strangers Doing The Dirty

How About An AC/DC Cover From Three Legends?

Foo Fighters Drown Out Westboro Baptist Church Protestors In Kansas

This Is What ‘New’ Guns N’ Roses Music Sounds Like…

*Listen* Hold Steady – Glorious Sons