Ever Thought of Building a Basement Apartment?

With the outbreak of the pandemic, many people are looking for alternate ideas to generate additional income. One way to make some incremental dollars, and to also help fulfill a need in the community for affordable housing is to consider turning your basement into a legal rental apartment which can generate income for months or years ahead.

If your home has an unfinished basement, or you have unused space in your home where you might be able to develop a rental suite, there are some things for you to consider before moving ahead with a full-blown renovation project. The team at Home Options Made Easy have some helpful tips to help make the process go a little smoother and to reduce the risk of any “surprises” that might come up along the way.

According to Luke, owner of Home Options Made Easy in Barrie, it’s best to consider how the basement or available space will be finished so that you can maximize the function of the area that you’re working with before starting your project.

“When we work with clients to help determine their construction plan we make sure that we take into consideration any future renovations to other parts of the home that may be needed. For example, the upper level, if you plan to renovate the upstairs kitchen or bathroom in the future we suggest addressing those changes first as they may have an impact on the rental unit and cost more in the long run.”

If you are considering a second suit or rental unit renovation the first step is a consultation. This is where the Home Options Made Easy team will come to your home for a walk-through, take professional measurements and discuss the requirements to create a legal rental property.

The team will then create a project plan and move onto the next step which is the design process. The designer will create the most functional layout based on the measurements. They take into consideration all that is needed to create a legal apartment including plumbing locations, HVAC and lighting plans, required windows and doors, fire rating requirements, walls and most importantly required permits.

The H.O.M.E team will then meet with you at the design center where they will present the design and project plan in a 3D rendering, this allows you to really grasp the proposed space and review the selected finishes. Home Options Made Easy has everything you need in one location, from kitchen materials such as cabinetry and countertops, bathroom needs from tile down to plumbing fixtures, flooring and everything in between. Using the right finishes is very important to the budget as well as longevity of the new space. During this meeting the budget will be discussed as well as a detailed timeline.

Working with a team of professionals will make this project a breeze and before you know it you will have a fully finished basement and extra income.

