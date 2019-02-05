Evanescence to Tour in 2019

Evanescence is hitting the road this Spring. Although no Canadian dates have appeared on the tour list as yet, the dates could be expanded beyond the initial lineup of shows.

Lead singer Amy Lee stated last year that a new Evanescence album is on her to-do list. She says that she and the band are in a really good space and they are looking forward to hitting the road after spending the last couple of years promoting their hugely successful Synthesis Live dates.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale this Friday through the band’s website. If any Canadian dates are added to the lineup, we’ll let you know and of course give you a chance to win tickets.