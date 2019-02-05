Listen Live

Evanescence to Tour in 2019

Announce New Headlining Tour

By Host Blogs, Music

Related image

Evanescence is hitting the road this Spring.  Although no Canadian dates have appeared on the tour list as yet, the dates could be expanded beyond the initial lineup of shows.

Lead singer Amy Lee stated last year that a new Evanescence album is on her to-do list.  She says that she and the band are in a really good space and they are looking forward to hitting the road after spending the last couple of years promoting their hugely successful Synthesis Live dates.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale this Friday through the band’s website.  If any Canadian dates are added to the lineup, we’ll let you know and of course give you a chance to win tickets.

Related posts

WATCH: The Honest Trailer for Bird Box

February Blues XXII

‘Lord Of The Rings’ Director Peter Jackson Takes The Lead On New Documentary About The Beatles