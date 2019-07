Large Estate Auction of Antiques, Collectibles, Household and Miscellaneous Items of the late Freida Corke.

Saturday July 13, 2019

Registration starts at 8:30am, Auction starts at 10:00am sharp.

1371 Mosley Street, Wasaga Beach, ON

An interesting auction with many rare & unique items. Collector enthusiasts plan to attend.

Visit www.billhorstauctions.com to view photos.

Food & drinks available on site.