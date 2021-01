Epilepsy Ontario is doing a monthly province wide 50/50 Draw!

The draw is on the last day of each month.

Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle will help to provide education, advocacy, information, and support services for those living with epilepsy in Simcoe County.



Help those effected by epilepsy, and buy your tickets today.

The December winner was from Barrie and took away over $3,000 cash!