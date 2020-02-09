Epic Speeches from Adam Sandler, and the Safdie Bros

The Oscars are tonight, and unfortunately ‘Uncut Gems’ didn’t get any love from the Academy this year. This sucks for a few reasons, one being it was an incredible movie, Adam Sandler’s best in my opinion, but also because these speeches likely would have been saved for tonight.

The directors of ‘Uncut Gems,’ Josh & Benny Safdie won the award for best director(s) and the two brothers gave a hilarious speech, both being different, however at the exact same time.

Adam Sandler also won and delivered a NSFW speech for his role as Howard Ratner, a gambling addicted Jewelry from NYC. He pokes fun at the fact other nominee’s lost an acting award to him, Adam Sandler.