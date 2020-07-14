Listen Live

English Pub Sets Up Electric Fence Around Bar To Enforce Social Distancing

well, that's one way...

By Food, Morning Show

England is a little bit ahead of Canada in terms of re-opening businesses. Pubs and bars were allowed to start serving customers again earlier this month. However, everyone is still expected to follow social distancing protocols.

One pub isn’t taking chances. They’ve installed an electric fence around the bar to make sure customers abide by the rule.

The manager of the bar says the fence is to protect employees from people who may enter the bar having every intention of following the rules, only to forget due to…alcohol.

Apparently most people are on board for this unique approach, except an insurance company. They’ve expressed some concern about the potential dangers of someone not respecting the fence.

