“Elvis” Trailer Released Today

Baz Luhrmann, known for Moulin Rouge, is bringing the story of the King to life. Austin Butler, from Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, plays Elvis, and Tom Hanks is playing Col. Tom Parker, Elvis’ manager in the biopic coming later this year.

The trailer that was released promises to tell the story from his roots in the church as a child, to his rise to fame, and potentially give you a new perspective on the rock and roll legend. Like many biopics made now, Austin is singing and took a year of voice coaching to make sure that he can channel the vibrato that we all know Elvis for.

Elvis is coming on June 24th, 2022.



