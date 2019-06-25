Elton John’s New Song Added To The Lion King Soundtrack

There’s a new song that’ll be in The Lion King remake: Never Too Late, written by Elton John. The track listing was just revealed, which will also feature the classics from the original movie like I Just Can’t Wait to Be King, Circle of Life, and Can You Feel the Love Tonight.

Check out the track listing:

The Lion King Soundtrack track listing has been revealed! pic.twitter.com/K9k2RMzVNc — BEYONCÉ HUB (@theyoncehub) June 24, 2019

Fans are speculating it could be a duet between Elton John and Beyonce.

I have a feeling it could be up for Best Original Song at the Oscars. And his competition would be himself. (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from the Elton John biopic Rocketman looks to be a contender as well. He and Bernie Taupin wrote that one for the closing credits of the film.