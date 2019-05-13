Elton John Wants Taron Egerton To Record Multiple Versions Of “I’m Still Standing”

Elton John wants the actor who plays him in the upcoming movie Rocketman, Taron Egerton, to record multiple versions of “I’m Still Standing,” John’s 1983 hit.

The idea came up when the two were discussing the movie, in which Egerton sings all of the songs on the soundtrack. Check out the clip below:



Here’s Egerton singing the song in the 2016 animated movie, Sing.



Rocketman opens in theatres May 31.