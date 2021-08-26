Eddie Vedder Covers ‘Drive’ by R.E.M. For Upcoming Movie

Eddie Vedder branched off and did a solo album/soundtrack for Into The Wild back in 2007, which was directed by Sean Penn, and Vedder was asked once again to provide the soundtrack for Penn’s upcoming film Flag Day.

The movie was just released on August 20th, and the powerful soundtrack is out which in addition to Eddie Vedder, also features his daughter Olivia. Father-Daughter duos are a theme here– as the movie, Flag Day, has Sean Penn’s daughter Dylan playing a key role.

Eddie Vedder sticks true to the original as he covers the 1992 track ‘Drive’ from R.E.M.