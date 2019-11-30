Eat Well to Excel Day!

In consultation and collaboration with community partners, we promote the healthy development of school-age children in Simcoe County. We do so by helping to provide children with nutritious foods in the context of school nutrition programs, by helping to fund such programs, and by encouraging lifelong, healthy eating habits through nutrition-related education in the schools and the community.

°EWTE Day is coming up on Wednesday November 20, 2019! Help us spread awareness of what EWTE is, and all the great work that is done in 185 schools throughout Simcoe County!