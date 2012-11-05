Easter Seals Celebrity Hockey Classic
Thanks to 2020, this year’s Easter Seals Celebrity Hockey Classic has been postponed. But you can still get involved and make a difference
This year all of the Easter Seals Celebrity Classics are working together to give kids a life with greater independence, dignity and freedom by providing wheel chairs, bath-lifts, commodes and more. With more and more families staying home, the need is greater than ever.
If you’re able to please…click here and register your vote for a local team trying to make a difference.
Our Local Teams are:
Hawerchuk Strong
Casey Hero’s
Bj Roth Century 21
Lain and Thurlow Sh**t Show
Bk Real Estate investing