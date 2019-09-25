Easter Seals 4th annual Celebrity Slo-Pitch

Barrie Community Sports Complex, 2100 Nursery Rd, Midhurst, ON L0L 1Y2

Event Date: Wednesday 25 September 20 2019

Event Start Time: 8:00am

Event End Time: 5:00pm

Registration: Registration fee is $200 per team (non-refundable/non-receiptable) plus a minimum of $300 per player in fundraising.

Details:

WHAT BASEBALL LEGEND WILL BE STEPPING UP TO PLATE!!

Meridian Credit Union & Century 21 BJ Roth will be hosting 4th Annual Celebrity Slo- Pitch Tournament in support of kids with physical disabilities. Register your team now and don’t miss the chance to hit the field with some former baseball legend; and NHL Greats. Past Celebrities have included: JP Arencibia, Devon Whyte, Al Iafrate, Ron Duguay , Gary Leeman, & Rob Butler: Also provided:

· Access to a personalized team web page and support network to help you and your teammates raise the most money possible

· Weekly opportunities to win prizes recognizing your fundraising efforts

· Team jerseys , hats and gift bags

· Exclusive VIP Draft Breakfast

· Breakfast, lunch and dinner is provided

· Personalized autographs from celebrity participants

· Opportunity for top fundraiser from each team to participate in the Celebrity All-Star game

For more information and to register a team click HERE.