Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is Running For Pres…In 2032…In a TV Show

Young Rock Premieres on NBC February 16th

As Dwayne Johnson runs for president in 2032, he takes a comedic look back at his extraordinary life through the outrageous stories of his family and youth that shaped him into the man he is today. He explores his childhood years living amid influential wrestling icons while his dad rose to fame in the business, his rebellious teenage years attending high school in Pennsylvania, and his football years teamed up with powerhouse players at the University of Miami. In his telling, Johnson explains that while his experiences have been larger than life, he remains a down-to-earth guy who still relates to the American people.

The Rock needed more projects on the go, he wasn’t busy enough. Young Rock debuts next month on NBC, February 16th, which isn’t going to be the best thing you watch in 2021, but it will be something..and during the coldest months of the year during a pandemic we need ‘something…’

