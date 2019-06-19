Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie High-End Clothing Sale!

5pm – 8pm

Over the years, Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie has been lucky to receive many donations of brand-new high-end and designer clothes and shoes. Some of these items are too formal for our clients to wear to interviews, so we will be selling our designer donations at a flat rate of $20 for clothes, $10 for shoes, at our High-End Clothing Sale! Come find some amazing high-end women’s clothing while supporting Dress for Success!