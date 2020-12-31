Downtown Countdown 2021

Barrie is counting down to 2021 in a new way this year with a virtual family countdown!

Get the kids ready to party and join in on the celebrations December 31st starting at 7pm.

Wherever you are this New Year’s Eve, tune in to the City of Barrie on social media for a special performance by Splash N’ Boots!

Tune in to the City of Barrie on Facebook or YouTube​ New Year’s Eve starting at 7 p.m. for an hour-long celebration featuring a special performance by Splash’N Boots followed by a family countdown. Get ready to party!​

