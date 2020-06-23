Listen Live

Doritos Launches Free Streaming Service Inspired by Ketchup Flavoured Doritos

Tons of content all inspired by the limited-time flavour

Doritos is coming in hot this summer with their limited-time flavour, Doritos Ketchup.

This is the sixth year in a row they’ve brought back Doritos Ketchup and this year they’re celebrating with a brand-new limited-time streaming service with a ton of original content. It’s called Doritos Ketchup+ and it’s completely free through the end of the summer. Then it disappears…along with Doritos Ketchup. All you have to do is go to Ketchupplus.ca and confirm you’re over 18. You’ll quickly notice everything is Doritos Ketchup inspired. There are original clips featuring music, documentaries, fashion, cooking, science and a ton more.

