Donald Trump Delivers An Interesting Wedding Speech

Imagine this happening on your wedding day..

Donald Trump, where has be been? He has been out of office for about 4 months at this point and has been banned from all social media platforms, all the popular ones anyway — so we aren’t getting a lot of updates anymore. Although no one is complaining..

Trump was at his Mar-A-Largo resort over the weekend for a wedding and while he wasn’t the best man, or even in the wedding party whatsoever, he still got a hold of a mic to wish the bride and groom best wishes on their special day…oh and he said some other things too.

