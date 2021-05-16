Listen Live

Do You Remember Your First Time?

Tik Tok user hilariously relives his first time listening 90's rock.

thejacobgivens on TikTok has gotten some popularity with a new series of videos of him reminiscing and reliving the first day he heard some of the best rock from the 90’s, and I hope it brings back memories for you listening to your favourite song of all time. When the song hit that pinnacle, the break down, and it BLEW YOUR MIND!

 

 

@thejacobgivensA memorable day in 1991. ##classic ##throwback ##IFeelWeightless ##GetCrocd ##ChipsGotTalent ##nirvana ##90s♬ Smells Like Teen Spirit – Nirvana

 

 

@thejacobgivensWhen I knew I was a weirdo and it was beautiful. ##90s ##radiohead ##throwbacks ##IFeelWeightless ##fyp♬ Creep – Radiohead

 

 

@thejacobgivensA memorable day in 1993. ❤️##smashingpumpkins ##thesmashingpumpkins ##90s ##throwbacks ##music ##mtv ##fyp ##MakeMomEpic♬ Cherub Rock – Remastered 2011 – Smashing Pumpkins

 

 

@thejacobgivensA memorable day in 1993. ##90s ##music ##rageagainstthemachine ##SipIntoSummer ##fyp ##throwbacks ##freedom♬ Freedom – Rage Against The Machine

 

 

@thejacobgivensA memorable moment with short hair in 1991. ##aliceinchains ##90s ##maninthebox ##music ##throwbacks ##mtv ##PonderWithZion ##fyp♬ Man in the Box – Alice In Chains

