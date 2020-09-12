Disturbed Covers ‘If I Ever Lose My Faith In You’
Think this cover will get some attention?
Disturbed has had success in the past with some of the cover’s they’ve done over the years, most notably covering Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘The Sound of Silence. It got critical acclaim and I still get requests for that version over the original on the all request friday nights, although I prefer the original…
Disturbed’s latest cover is a Sting song from 1993, ‘If I Ever Lose My Faith In You.’
Have a listen below.