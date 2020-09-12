Disturbed Covers ‘If I Ever Lose My Faith In You’

Disturbed has had success in the past with some of the cover’s they’ve done over the years, most notably covering Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘The Sound of Silence. It got critical acclaim and I still get requests for that version over the original on the all request friday nights, although I prefer the original…

Disturbed’s latest cover is a Sting song from 1993, ‘If I Ever Lose My Faith In You.’

Have a listen below.