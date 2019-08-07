Listen Live

Disney announces plan to reboot ‘Home Alone’

'Home Alone' will premiere on Disney Plus streaming service

By Entertainment

Disney just announced that they have added another film to the list of remakes, the 1990 holiday classic, Home Alone, starring Macaulay Culkin.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the announcement was made during Disney’s Earnings Call on August 6th, where CEO Bob Iger confirmed that the company is developing a modern adaptation in order to bring it to “a new generation.”

Since this is classic that is so well-loved, fans of the film have had mixed reactions. Most, if not all, prefer that Disney leave it as it is, arguing that it does not need a remake.

Check out fan reactions to the remake announcement below.

