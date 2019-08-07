Disney announces plan to reboot ‘Home Alone’

Disney just announced that they have added another film to the list of remakes, the 1990 holiday classic, Home Alone, starring Macaulay Culkin.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the announcement was made during Disney’s Earnings Call on August 6th, where CEO Bob Iger confirmed that the company is developing a modern adaptation in order to bring it to “a new generation.”

Since this is classic that is so well-loved, fans of the film have had mixed reactions. Most, if not all, prefer that Disney leave it as it is, arguing that it does not need a remake.

Check out fan reactions to the remake announcement below.

Does #HomeAlone really need a Disney reboot? Or is this yet another sign of a studio that has run out of ideas, clinging to older successes as a cash cow? Discuss…. pic.twitter.com/6BixtalJCt — CineramaFilm (@CineramaFilm) August 7, 2019

Please Disney do not remake Home Alone & ruin it. It’s one of the all time classic films & the last thing it needs is a remake. #HomeAlone pic.twitter.com/jvNvL67UwS — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) August 7, 2019