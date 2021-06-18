Listen Live

Disco Album On The Way From…Foo Fighters

Have a listen to the teaser --- you'll be into this project within 18 seconds

By Funny, Host Blogs, Morning Show
The Dee Gees, photo by Magdalena Wosinska

Record store day is just under a month away, July 17th, and the Foo Fighters are preparing to release a special album that has a disco theme, even changing their name to the Dee Gees for this project. The ‘debut’ album from the Dee Gees will be called Hail Satin and features four Bee Gees covers along with some live versions of Medicine at Midnight songs.

