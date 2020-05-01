DINOSAURS LIVE EXHIBIT

Dinosaur LIVE Exhibition Fundraiser May 1, 2 & 3, 2020

Exciting news for Barrie! The Indian River Reptile Zoo and Dinosaur Park, a registered charity is bringing over 30 life-size dinosaurs to the City to raise funds for the sanctuary. Money raised helps to feed and house the reptiles. “DINOSAURS LIVE” will feature an impressive dinosaur exhibit with life-size animatronic dinosaurs, some move and roar! Each dinosaur has an information plaque and there is a photo opportunity for kids with a sit-on dinosaur. To add to the excitement, Moonwalk Entertainment will include inflatables! There will be obstacle courses, slides, bouncy castles, a dinosaur maze and much more!

Barrie Curling Club, 175 Essa Road (free parking) Friday, May 1 from 10 am to 5 pm Saturday, May 2 from 10 am to 5 pm Sunday, May 3 from 10 am to 5 pm

Adult admission ages 13+ is just $10. Child admission, ages 3 to 12 (includes inflatables) is $15. Children under 3 are free. In addition, other services are available for a fee, i.e. food & refreshments, dino gift store, face painting, vendors, an archery contest and more!

Tickets available at the door or online at dinosaurslive.eventbrite.ca Follow us on Facebook @dinosaurslive for free tickets and giveaway. This is an all ages event