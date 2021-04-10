DINNER A LA ART SERIES – BRIGHT LIGHTS

An out-of-this-world experience awaits you! ‘Bright Lights’, written and directed by Dora Award winner Kat Sandler, will be streaming online for just one night on April 10, 2021.

This masterfully orchestrated dark comedy stars a cast of distinguished artists including Brandon Antonio, Jakob Ehman, Jeff Lillico, Vanessa Smythe and Tahirih Vejdani.

For admission to ‘Bright Lights’, purchase a meal or gift card from one of the many Dinner à la Art participating restaurants or retailers.

Follow the link below for more information about how to receive your access code, and explore the other exclusive readings in the Dinner à la Art series.

http://www.tift.ca/dinner-a-la-art/